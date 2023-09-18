How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Italy’s migrant crisis is “unsustainable”
Sep 18, 2023

Italy’s migrant crisis is “unsustainable”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Above, an aerial view of a migrant center on Lampedusa last week. Alessandro Serrano/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Small Italian islands near North Africa are struggling to cope with the influx of migrants, per the Italian government. Plus, examining record gold prices and gender representation in Japan's cabinet posts.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:00 AM PDT
6:26
3:18 AM PDT
8:52
Sep 15, 2023
24:53
Sep 15, 2023
26:01
Sep 15, 2023
1:05
Sep 13, 2023
22:56
Sep 12, 2023
27:23
How do multinational companies figure out how to report their earnings?
I've Always Wondered ...
How do multinational companies figure out how to report their earnings?
The economy apparently shrank and grew at the same time
The economy apparently shrank and grew at the same time
Have smartphones peaked?
Marketplace Tech
Have smartphones peaked?
How are car dealers feeling about the UAW strike?
How are car dealers feeling about the UAW strike?