Is critical U.S. infrastructure safe from foreign hackers?

Microsoft and intelligence agencies are warning that a hacking group sponsored by the Chinese government has infiltrated critical infrastructure in the U.S. We look at the evolving situation and what's been said so far. Plus, Germany's economy has fallen into a technical recession after two straight quarters of negative growth driven by low consumer spending. And, voters in Turkey go to the polls again this weekend to vote in the presidential runoff election — older people are considering how high inflation could affect their economic wellbeing.