Is critical U.S. infrastructure safe from foreign hackers?
Microsoft and intelligence agencies are warning that a hacking group sponsored by the Chinese government has infiltrated critical infrastructure in the U.S. We look at the evolving situation and what's been said so far. Plus, Germany's economy has fallen into a technical recession after two straight quarters of negative growth driven by low consumer spending. And, voters in Turkey go to the polls again this weekend to vote in the presidential runoff election — older people are considering how high inflation could affect their economic wellbeing.
Segments From this episode
U.S. warns of Chinese government-linked hackers targeting critical infrastructure
Marketplace’s Nova Safo breaks down what U.S. intelligence agencies and Microsoft are saying about a Chinese government-linked hacking group that’s infiltrated critical American infrastructure.
Turkey’s retirees feel inflation’s pressures ahead of second-round election
In 2021, the Istanbul Political Research Institute found that 12% of Turks over 65 were still working, in part because pensions are not adequate.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC