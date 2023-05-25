Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Is critical U.S. infrastructure safe from foreign hackers?
May 25, 2023

Is critical U.S. infrastructure safe from foreign hackers?

Microsoft and intelligence agencies are warning that a hacking group sponsored by the Chinese government has infiltrated critical infrastructure in the U.S. We look at the evolving situation and what's been said so far. Plus, Germany's economy has fallen into a technical recession after two straight quarters of negative growth driven by low consumer spending. And, voters in Turkey go to the polls again this weekend to vote in the presidential runoff election — older people are considering how high inflation could affect their economic wellbeing. 

Segments From this episode

U.S. warns of Chinese government-linked hackers targeting critical infrastructure

by Nova Safo and Sabri Ben-Achour

Marketplace’s Nova Safo breaks down what U.S. intelligence agencies and Microsoft are saying about a Chinese government-linked hacking group that’s infiltrated critical American infrastructure.

Turkey’s retirees feel inflation’s pressures ahead of second-round election 

by Victoria Craig
May 25, 2023
In 2021, the Istanbul Political Research Institute found that 12% of Turks over 65 were still working, in part because pensions are not adequate.
People sit at a tea house in Sincan, a district outside of Ankara’s city center where a majority of voters supported President Erdogan in the first-round of elections on May 14.
Victoria Craig
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

