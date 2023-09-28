Is a blank canvas still art?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we bring you a story at the intersection of art, money and cheeky humor. But first, we'll bring you the latest developments on the looming government shutdown.
Segments From this episode
Is an empty canvas still art?
One Danish artist seems to think so, but now he’s paying for it.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC