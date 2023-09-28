Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Is a blank canvas still art?
Sep 28, 2023

Is a blank canvas still art?

One of the pieces in Danish artist Jens Haaning's piece, "Take the Money and Run." Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we bring you a story at the intersection of art, money and cheeky humor. But first, we'll bring you the latest developments on the looming government shutdown.

Segments From this episode

Is an empty canvas still art? 

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Sep 28, 2023
One Danish artist seems to think so, but now he’s paying for it.
A person views a canvas that's part of Jens Haaning's "Take the Money and Run" work at the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark.
Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

