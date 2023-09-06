IPO temperature check
Chip company Arm aims to raise $4.8 billion from its IPO later this year. Plus, JCPenney is reevaluating its in-store offerings.
Inside JCPenney's $1 billion plan to boost business
JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen tells Marketplace more about how the company will invest $1 billion in revitalizing business.
ARM's IPO will test the broader IPO market
The chip design company Arm is going public later this year, in the biggest IPO since 2021. If investors are interested, other companies could start going public, too.
