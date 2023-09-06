Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

IPO temperature check
Sep 6, 2023

IPO temperature check

Getty Images
Chip company Arm aims to raise $4.8 billion from its IPO later this year. Plus, JCPenney is reevaluating its in-store offerings.

Segments From this episode

Inside JCPenney's $1 billion plan to boost business

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Sep 6, 2023
JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen tells Marketplace more about how the company will invest $1 billion in revitalizing business.
JCPenney's new business investment will go toward remodeling stores and improving online shopping and supply chain technology, among other things.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ARM's IPO will test the broader IPO market

by Justin Ho
Sep 6, 2023
The chip design company Arm is going public later this year, in the biggest IPO since 2021. If investors are interested, other companies could start going public, too.
Arm, a British-based company owned by a Japanese firm, designs chips used in most smartphones.
Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

