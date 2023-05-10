Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation tapered again — where does the Fed go from here?
May 10, 2023

Inflation tapered again — where does the Fed go from here?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Today's Consumer Price Index data on inflation is out, and it showed something that will buoy the spirits of monetary policymakers everywhere — inflation again tapered, the tenth-straight month of decline. Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equities at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, helps us break down the latest report. Plus, the BBC spoke with an executive at the German carmaker BMW about the Inflation Reduction Act. And, the rising cost of food in Turkey, which is part of the country's broader economic problems, is affecting voters' opinions ahead of upcoming elections. 

Segments From this episode

Inflation's on the right track, but will the Fed respond?

Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equities at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, breaks down today's CPI inflation data.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Turkey's soaring food prices take center stage in presidential election

by Victoria Craig
May 10, 2023
Voters will head to the polls on Sunday for the most crucial election in a generation as households continue to deal with inflation.
People shop at a local street market in Istanbul on May 3. Annual inflation in Turkey reached a whopping 85.5% last year.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Testify Rage Against The Machine

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
7:55
3:02 AM PDT
9:34
7:49 AM PDT
1:50
5:21 PM PDT
25:27
May 9, 2023
27:19
May 5, 2023
15:03
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
The markets are taking debt limit uncertainty in stride — for now
Raising the Debt Ceiling
The markets are taking debt limit uncertainty in stride — for now
Airlines are in a hiring frenzy as summer travel season nears
Airlines are in a hiring frenzy as summer travel season nears
How people are using AI for stock market picks
Marketplace Tech
How people are using AI for stock market picks
Remote mental health treatment boomed during the pandemic. It's still going strong.
Remote mental health treatment boomed during the pandemic. It's still going strong.