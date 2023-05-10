Inflation tapered again — where does the Fed go from here?

Today's Consumer Price Index data on inflation is out, and it showed something that will buoy the spirits of monetary policymakers everywhere — inflation again tapered, the tenth-straight month of decline. Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equities at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, helps us break down the latest report. Plus, the BBC spoke with an executive at the German carmaker BMW about the Inflation Reduction Act. And, the rising cost of food in Turkey, which is part of the country's broader economic problems, is affecting voters' opinions ahead of upcoming elections.