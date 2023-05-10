Inflation tapered again — where does the Fed go from here?
Today's Consumer Price Index data on inflation is out, and it showed something that will buoy the spirits of monetary policymakers everywhere — inflation again tapered, the tenth-straight month of decline. Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equities at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, helps us break down the latest report. Plus, the BBC spoke with an executive at the German carmaker BMW about the Inflation Reduction Act. And, the rising cost of food in Turkey, which is part of the country's broader economic problems, is affecting voters' opinions ahead of upcoming elections.
Segments From this episode
Inflation's on the right track, but will the Fed respond?
Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equities at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, breaks down today's CPI inflation data.
Turkey's soaring food prices take center stage in presidential election
Voters will head to the polls on Sunday for the most crucial election in a generation as households continue to deal with inflation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC