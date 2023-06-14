Inflation is moving in the right direction … just not fast enough for the Fed
Today, the Fed is all but certain to leave interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its June policy meeting. That outcome is even more likely based on more data this week that shows inflation cooling. This would be the first time in more than a year that rates don't go up at a Fed meeting. But the real story will be what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says about the path forward on fighting inflation. Plus, Japan's plan to deal with its falling birth rate, which poses an existential threat to the world's third largest economy. And, a lesson from rural Minnesota about how to hire and keep workers. With the overall U.S. job market still running strong, worker shortages are common. But this is something that remote parts of the country have dealt with for a while. And they have solutions.
Segments From this episode
Remote cities can teach the nation a lot about hiring and keeping workers
Rural towns have long dealt with labor scarcity, and many have strategies for attracting and investing in talent.
