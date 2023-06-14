This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Inflation is moving in the right direction … just not fast enough for the Fed
Jun 14, 2023

Inflation is moving in the right direction … just not fast enough for the Fed

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Today, the Fed is all but certain to leave interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its June policy meeting. That outcome is even more likely based on more data this week that shows inflation cooling. This would be the first time in more than a year that rates don't go up at a Fed meeting. But the real story will be what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says about the path forward on fighting inflation. Plus, Japan's plan to deal with its falling birth rate, which poses an existential threat to the world's third largest economy. And, a lesson from rural Minnesota about how to hire and keep workers. With the overall U.S. job market still running strong, worker shortages are common. But this is something that remote parts of the country have dealt with for a while. And they have solutions.

Segments From this episode

Remote cities can teach the nation a lot about hiring and keeping workers

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Jun 14, 2023
Rural towns have long dealt with labor scarcity, and many have strategies for attracting and investing in talent.
Major companies in northwest Minnesota are able to staff their operations despite the sparse population in the towns and the sometimes inhospitable weather.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer (gone fishing)
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

