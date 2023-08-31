My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer WorldSkin in the Game

Inflation could be sticking around
Aug 31, 2023

Inflation could be sticking around

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The July PCE index, which was up 3.3%, indicates inflation is lingering. Plus, Switzerland cracks down on money laundering and Best Buy says there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Segments From this episode

Why Switzerland wants to make a registry of who stashes assets in Swiss banks

by Nova Safo

One reason is that Russia may be hiding billions in Swiss banks, which are known for their secrecy.

PCE index breakdown

by David Brancaccio

If you lie awake at night worried about inflation, the July PCE isn’t great news.

Best Buy says electronics demand could pick up again

by Justin Ho
Aug 31, 2023
Demand for consumer electronics has fallen since the early days of the pandemic. But Best Buy says electronics demand could stabilize in the near future, or even grow.
The CEO of Best Buy said that this year could be a low point for electronics demand. And that next year, demand could slowly start to pick up.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

