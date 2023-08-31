Inflation could be sticking around
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The July PCE index, which was up 3.3%, indicates inflation is lingering. Plus, Switzerland cracks down on money laundering and Best Buy says there's a light at the end of the tunnel.
Segments From this episode
Why Switzerland wants to make a registry of who stashes assets in Swiss banks
One reason is that Russia may be hiding billions in Swiss banks, which are known for their secrecy.
PCE index breakdown
If you lie awake at night worried about inflation, the July PCE isn’t great news.
Best Buy says electronics demand could pick up again
Demand for consumer electronics has fallen since the early days of the pandemic. But Best Buy says electronics demand could stabilize in the near future, or even grow.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC