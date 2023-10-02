Government ShutdownSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Power Marketplace’s public service journalism 💙 Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
India is betting big on the gambling market
Oct 2, 2023

India is betting big on the gambling market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
SolStock/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: India's $1.5 billion online gaming industry faces a new 28% tax on revenue. We also look at the growth of the tattoo removal market.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 AM PDT
8:21
3:07 AM PDT
12:26
Sep 29, 2023
25:35
Sep 29, 2023
29:48
Sep 29, 2023
1:20
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
28:31
The COVID vaccine rollout is kind of a mess. Again.
COVID-19
The COVID vaccine rollout is kind of a mess. Again.
Should the U.S. be worried about deflation? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Should the U.S. be worried about deflation? 
Ticket scalpers are way better at buying Olivia Rodrigo tickets than the rest of us
Ticket scalpers are way better at buying Olivia Rodrigo tickets than the rest of us
Registered apprenticeships are having a moment. The Biden administration wants there to be more.
Registered apprenticeships are having a moment. The Biden administration wants there to be more.