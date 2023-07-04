This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

In South Africa, light at the end of the energy crisis tunnel
Jul 4, 2023

In South Africa, light at the end of the energy crisis tunnel

Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
Daily power cuts, which have been the norm for over a decade in South Africa, could be over by the end of the year. Plus, Native nations get funding to grow and purchase healthier, traditional food.

Indigenous foods project supports agriculture by tribes, for tribes

by Zoe Sullivan
Jul 4, 2023
A partnership between the Oneida and Menominee tribes in Wisconsin uses USDA funding to rebuild Indigenous foodways.
A group of people shuck white corn at Oneida Nation's Tsyunhehkwa farm. The Department of Agriculture is investing $3.5 million to increase access to this kind of traditional food in Indigenous communities.
Courtesy Oneida Nation's Tsyunhehkwa Organic Farm
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

