In Asia, it’s a tale of two markets
Jan 24, 2024

In Asia, it's a tale of two markets

Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
Japan's Nikkei index has hit a 34-year high. Meanwhile, China's markets have hit 5-year lows. What gives?

Segments From this episode

What's behind all those market movements?

by Sabri Ben-Achour

It was the best of times and it was the worst of times for markets in Asia. Capital is moving in China and Japan, and that appears to be a sign of bigger economic trends. We’ll discuss with Eric Altbach, a partner at the Albright Stonebridge Group.

Generative AI is increasingly being used to commit identity fraud

by Vivienne Nunis
Jan 24, 2024
During the COVID pandemic, lots of identity verification moved online — making it easier for people to commit fraud with the help of generative AI.
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to commit identity fraud.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Higher interest rates and troubled commercial real estate are piling pressure on regional banks