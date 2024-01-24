In Asia, it’s a tale of two markets
Japan's Nikkei index has hit a 34-year high. Meanwhile, China's markets have hit 5-year lows. What gives?
Segments From this episode
What's behind all those market movements?
It was the best of times and it was the worst of times for markets in Asia. Capital is moving in China and Japan, and that appears to be a sign of bigger economic trends. We’ll discuss with Eric Altbach, a partner at the Albright Stonebridge Group.
Generative AI is increasingly being used to commit identity fraud
During the COVID pandemic, lots of identity verification moved online — making it easier for people to commit fraud with the help of generative AI.
