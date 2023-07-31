AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Immigration Special: From Latin America to the USA
Jul 31, 2023

Immigration Special: From Latin America to the USA

From the BBC World Service: Immigration will be one of the areas the 2024 Presidential election will be fought over, and figures show the number of Latin Americans migrants coming to the U.S. is hitting fresh highs. As of June, there were 1.7 million encounters with migrants on the southwest land border with Mexico. That is up a little on the same period last year, and already at the levels of 2021. Will Grant, the BBC's Mexico, Central America and Cuba correspondent, has been taking a look at this as part of a week-long series.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

