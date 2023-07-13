IMF approves $3 billion bailout for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund has approved the release of funds over nine months to support Pakistan’s economic stabilization program. It's a year since former Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled Sri Lanka amidst a huge economic crisis; and although things have improved, high prices are leaving many people struggling to cope. Tennis fans have been glued to coverage of Wimbledon and whilst broadcasters provide gripping commentary for big matches, many of the other games aren't covered. That's all about to change, thanks to artificial intelligence.