Imagine if a school bus worked like a Tesla
Well, they're beginning to. School buses are going electric. And there's a company in Georgia at the vanguard of this part of the energy transition. Plus, digging into inflation numbers for the U.S. economy, and deciphering whether rent prices are staying hot or cooling. Also, who holds the title of No. 1 beer in America? The landscape has shifted. And it comes after some consumers took issue with a Bud Light collaboration that featured a transgender influencer.
Segments From this episode
A rural Georgia school bus company goes big on EVs
The 95-year-old Blue Bird Corp. sees its future in electric school buses, with a boost from federal incentives.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer (gone fishing)
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC