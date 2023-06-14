This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Imagine if a school bus worked like a Tesla
Jun 14, 2023

Imagine if a school bus worked like a Tesla

Blue Bird has capacity to manufacture up to four electric buses a day, but it’s building a new facility to be able to build up to 20 a day by the end of the year. Matthew Pearson/WABE
Well, they're beginning to. School buses are going electric. And there's a company in Georgia at the vanguard of this part of the energy transition. Plus, digging into inflation numbers for the U.S. economy, and deciphering whether rent prices are staying hot or cooling. Also, who holds the title of No. 1 beer in America? The landscape has shifted. And it comes after some consumers took issue with a Bud Light collaboration that featured a transgender influencer.

A rural Georgia school bus company goes big on EVs

by Molly Samuel
Jun 14, 2023
The 95-year-old Blue Bird Corp. sees its future in electric school buses, with a boost from federal incentives.
Blue Bird has capacity to manufacture up to four electric buses a day, but it’s building a new facility to be able to build up to 20 a day by the end of the year.
Matthew Pearson/WABE
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer (gone fishing)
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

