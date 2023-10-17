How workplace “gray areas” can perpetuate racism
We're joined by Washington University's Adia Harvey Wingfield to hear how certain workplace dynamics allow racism to persist and how they can be addressed.
The U.S. retirement system gets a C+
The latest retirement system ranking by Mercer CFA Institute puts the Netherlands at the top, while the U.S. was ranked #22. An insufficient amount of retirement savings for most people is partially to blame.
Sociologist explains how the workplace can uphold racist practices
Overt racism in the workplace is illegal, but that doesn’t mean work is equitable.
