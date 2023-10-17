Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How workplace “gray areas” can perpetuate racism
Oct 17, 2023

How workplace “gray areas” can perpetuate racism

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Nuthawut Somsuk/Getty Images
We're joined by Washington University's Adia Harvey Wingfield to hear how certain workplace dynamics allow racism to persist and how they can be addressed.

Segments From this episode

The U.S. retirement system gets a C+

by Nova Safo

The latest retirement system ranking by Mercer CFA Institute puts the Netherlands at the top, while the U.S. was ranked #22. An insufficient amount of retirement savings for most people is partially to blame.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Sociologist explains how the workplace can uphold racist practices

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Oct 17, 2023
Overt racism in the workplace is illegal, but that doesn’t mean work is equitable.
Professor Adia Harvey Wingfield discusses how the gray areas of work can harm people of color.
Courtesy Harvey Wingfield
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Popular 2 Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:53 AM PDT
6:52
3:00 AM PDT
12:19
3:00 AM PDT
27:34
5:31 PM PDT
16:20
3:49 PM PDT
27:46
2:04 PM PDT
1:20
Oct 11, 2023
3:22
Higher tariffs may be bad for trade, but good for the environment
Higher tariffs may be bad for trade, but good for the environment
Tesla sacrifices to stay ahead of rivals in EV race
Tesla sacrifices to stay ahead of rivals in EV race
The arts generated more than $150 billion last year
The arts generated more than $150 billion last year
Companies that include salary ranges in job listings are reaping the benefits
Companies that include salary ranges in job listings are reaping the benefits