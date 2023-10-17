Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

How strong are China and Russia’s economic ties?
Oct 17, 2023

How strong are China and Russia's economic ties?

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in March. Pavel Byrkin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: With Russian president Vladimir Putin slated to hold talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping, we discuss the trade relationship between the two countries.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

