Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How different generations are spending this holiday season
Nov 24, 2023

How different generations are spending this holiday season

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The National Retail Federation expects 16 million more people to go shopping this holiday weekend than last year.

Segments From this episode

Soccer, Saudi Arabia and simoleons

The Saudi Pro League has attracted some of the top soccer players from around the world, with transfer fees and salaries amounting to millions of dollars. With Saudi Arabia now looking set to be confirmed as the host of the World Cup in 2034, we look at its relationship with soccer.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:48 AM PST
7:04
3:15 AM PST
14:21
3:00 AM PST
17:38
Nov 23, 2023
27:49
Nov 23, 2023
35:07
Nov 22, 2023
13:00
Nov 22, 2023
1:20
How the economy's really doing, according to Thanksgiving shoppers
How the economy's really doing, according to Thanksgiving shoppers
You're not imagining it: Holiday shopping season really did start earlier this year
You're not imagining it: Holiday shopping season really did start earlier this year
How convenience foods like Stove Top stuffing took over the U.S.
How convenience foods like Stove Top stuffing took over the U.S.
“Unhappy hour”: Pubs in the United Kingdom introduce surge pricing
“Unhappy hour”: Pubs in the United Kingdom introduce surge pricing