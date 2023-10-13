Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How cryptocurrency helps fund Hamas
Oct 13, 2023

How cryptocurrency helps fund Hamas

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Smoke billows over southern Israel after a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Crypto is one funding mechanisms that has allowed Hamas to evade U.S. sanctions. Also: the latest on crude oil prices and government bonds.

Segments From this episode

Israel-Hamas War

Crypto is one way Hamas gets its funding

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Oct 13, 2023
But it's only one tool for evading sanctions. And it's actually easier to track cryptocurrency movement than you might think.
In April, Hamas announced it would no longer be taking donations in crypto because law enforcement has been able "to trace and track these flows," said Ari Redbord of TRM Labs.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:46 AM PDT
7:04
8:06 AM PDT
1:20
3:16 AM PDT
5:53
6:05 PM PDT
9:59
Oct 12, 2023
27:07
Oct 11, 2023
3:22
Oct 10, 2023
30:52
Inflation rates have been a little stuck lately. Is that a bad thing?
Inflation rates have been a little stuck lately. Is that a bad thing?
October, that magical time of year when holiday shopping begins
October, that magical time of year when holiday shopping begins
Passengers opting for more airline frills push carrier profits up
Passengers opting for more airline frills push carrier profits up
Is it unethical to vacation in Hawaii?
Is it unethical to vacation in Hawaii?