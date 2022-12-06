How advantageous is the private option for Medicare?
First, David Kelly of J.P. Morgan Asset Management joins us to talk about the slow cooling of inflation. Then, we dive further into the facets of the much-hyped and advertised Medicare Advantage as the end date for its open enrollment approaches.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer