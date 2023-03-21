Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Home sales rebound after a year of decline, but uncertainty looms
Mar 21, 2023

David Paul Morris/Getty Images
The latest data on U.S. home sales showed a huge rebound of 14.5% in February, reversing a trend of decline that lasted more than a year. That said, the market is still fraught with uncertainty, especially amid the recent jitters in the global financial sector. We talk to Guy LeBas of Janney Montgomery Scott about Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent announcement that the government would insure the balance of deposits at smaller banks. And, prior to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, both institutions received favorable credit ratings from firms like Moody's, prompting questions about what ratings are actually useful for.

Segments From this episode

Yellen announces U.S. will fully insure small banks' deposits, complicating Fed decision

Guy LeBas, Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, explains.
Banks in Turmoil

What does a bank's credit rating really tell us?

by Samantha Fields
Mar 21, 2023
Credit rating agency Moody's had given Silicon Valley Bank a high rating — right up until it failed.
A sign for Moody's rating agencyat the company headquarters. Credit rating firms gave high marks to SBV and Signature Bank before collapsing.
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Hotsauce Chelsea Monet

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

