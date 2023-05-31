Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Hollywood choreographers are looking to unionize, too
May 31, 2023

Hollywood choreographers are looking to unionize, too

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
It's not just Hollywood writers who have been lobbying for better working conditions — TV and film choreographers are also working toward establishing a fully-fledged union. We look at what workers want and what that could mean for the entertainment industry. Plus, we delve into the deep connection between two chronic and often-intertwined problems in America: mental health and homelessness.

Segments From this episode

Finding Your Place

Mental illness plays a complicated role in the homelessness crisis

by Kimberly Adams
May 30, 2023
Though the affordable housing shortage is key, mental illness increases the risk of losing a home and makes it harder to regain one.
Being unhoused often limits access to treatment for people with mental illnesses.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Film and TV choreographers are organizing their own union

by Trina Mannino
May 31, 2023
They want the residuals and better working conditions other guilds have obtained for members.
Up until this spring, commercial choreographers — those working in film, television, music and on digital platforms — didn't have a union they could join.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
8:27
2:47 AM PDT
16:05
7:51 AM PDT
1:50
May 30, 2023
27:02
May 30, 2023
28:29
May 30, 2023
19:06
May 26, 2023
18:56
International tourists are coming back to the U.S. ... slowly
International tourists are coming back to the U.S. ... slowly
People over 55 are more glum about the economy, consumer survey says
People over 55 are more glum about the economy, consumer survey says
Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money
Finding Your Place
Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money
The Class of 2023 enters the workforce
My Economy
The Class of 2023 enters the workforce