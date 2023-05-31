Hollywood choreographers are looking to unionize, too
It's not just Hollywood writers who have been lobbying for better working conditions — TV and film choreographers are also working toward establishing a fully-fledged union. We look at what workers want and what that could mean for the entertainment industry. Plus, we delve into the deep connection between two chronic and often-intertwined problems in America: mental health and homelessness.
Mental illness plays a complicated role in the homelessness crisis
Though the affordable housing shortage is key, mental illness increases the risk of losing a home and makes it harder to regain one.
Film and TV choreographers are organizing their own union
They want the residuals and better working conditions other guilds have obtained for members.
