Hey, that’s stealing!

The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft over its use of Times content in AI chatbot training.
The New York Times sues Microsoft, OpenAI
Millions of copyrighted articles from the Times were used to train AI chatbots, the lawsuit says.
Could January be a volatile month for the stock market?
As the year comes to a close, Susan Schmidt with the Wisconsin Investment Board predicts what next month might look like for the markets as they respond to hints that the Federal Reserve might cut rates soon.
How AI is changing agricultural practices in India
The agriculture industry is hoping that more modern technology can make a big difference in productivity.
