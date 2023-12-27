My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Hey, that’s stealing!
Dec 27, 2023

Hey, that's stealing!

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft over its use of Times content in AI chatbot training.

Segments From this episode

The New York Times sues Microsoft, OpenAI

by Nova Safo

Millions of copyrighted articles from the Times were used to train AI chatbots, the lawsuit says.

Could January be a volatile month for the stock market?

by David Brancaccio

As the year comes to a close, Susan Schmidt with the Wisconsin Investment Board predicts what next month might look like for the markets as they respond to hints that the Federal Reserve might cut rates soon.

How AI is changing agricultural practices in India

The agriculture industry is hoping that more modern technology can make a big difference in productivity.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

