Health care hiring is up significantly, but more is needed
Jan 9, 2023

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Over half a million workers were hired in the health sector last year, bringing the total number up near pre-pandemic levels. However, more personnel are needed as the population ages and backlogs remain from the peak of the pandemic. Also, a preview of tomorrow's summit between President Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico. Then, economist Julia Coronado takes us through what's been going on in Brazil's economy. And, the view from China as it reopens its borders, including the one between Hong Kong and the mainland. 

Segments From this episode

A preview of this week's North American Leaders' Summit

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall Genzer reports.
An economic snapshot of Brazil

Economist Julia Coronado explains what's been going on in that country's economy.
More than half a million health care workers were hired last year. We still need more.

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 9, 2023
The latest jobs report shows that the number of workers in the health care sector has climbed back to around pre-pandemic levels.
The view from China's reopened border with Hong Kong

The BBC's Martin Yip reports from Hong Kong.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

