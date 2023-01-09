Health care hiring is up significantly, but more is needed
Over half a million workers were hired in the health sector last year, bringing the total number up near pre-pandemic levels. However, more personnel are needed as the population ages and backlogs remain from the peak of the pandemic. Also, a preview of tomorrow's summit between President Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico. Then, economist Julia Coronado takes us through what's been going on in Brazil's economy. And, the view from China as it reopens its borders, including the one between Hong Kong and the mainland.
Segments From this episode
A preview of this week's North American Leaders' Summit
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall Genzer reports.
An economic snapshot of Brazil
Economist Julia Coronado explains what's been going on in that country's economy.
More than half a million health care workers were hired last year. We still need more.
The recent jobs report shows a marked rise in the number of healthcare jobs added to the economy.
The view from China's reopened border with Hong Kong
The BBC's Martin Yip reports from Hong Kong.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC