Health care hiring is up significantly, but more is needed

Over half a million workers were hired in the health sector last year, bringing the total number up near pre-pandemic levels. However, more personnel are needed as the population ages and backlogs remain from the peak of the pandemic. Also, a preview of tomorrow's summit between President Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico. Then, economist Julia Coronado takes us through what's been going on in Brazil's economy. And, the view from China as it reopens its borders, including the one between Hong Kong and the mainland.