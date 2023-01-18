Has global inflation peaked?
From the BBC World Service: Global inflation seems to be easing - but there's still no quick fix. The latest data from Europe suggests the worst of the inflation pain might be over for now. We hear from consumers and businesses in the UK where prices are still high, and we take a look at Japan's unique approach to rising prices. Plus, Elon Musk changed Twitter's blue tick system and now an unlikely party has been taking advantage - Afghanistan's Taliban.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC