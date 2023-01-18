Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Has global inflation peaked?
Jan 18, 2023

A customer pays for his fruit and vegetables at a market in London. The overall rate of inflation slowed in December but food prices were up by nearly 17%. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Global inflation seems to be easing - but there's still no quick fix. The latest data from Europe suggests the worst of the inflation pain might be over for now. We hear from consumers and businesses in the UK where prices are still high, and we take a look at Japan's unique approach to rising prices. Plus, Elon Musk changed Twitter's blue tick system and now an unlikely party has been taking advantage - Afghanistan's Taliban.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

