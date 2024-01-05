Happy jobs day to all who celebrate!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Employers added 216,000 new jobs in December, and the unemployment rate remained low. We'll discuss.
Segments From this episode
Texas' education funding revamp brings big changes
The new funding approach puts more money into the system and more emphasis on outcomes rather than enrollment totals.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC