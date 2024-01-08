Golden PromisesBytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Grumpy, grouchy and cranky
Jan 8, 2024

No, we're not talking about three of Snow White's seven dwarfs — we're talking about the mood of the American consumer.

Consumers are cranky though the economy is OK

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 8, 2024
Worries about inflation persist even as wages are rising but will consumer sentiment improve this year?
A portrait showing the sentiment of the modern American consumer.
Studio Grand Web/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

