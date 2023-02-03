Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
G7 ramp up oil sanctions against Russia
From the BBC World Service: From Sunday the G7 group of leading economies will ban the import from Russia of refined oil products like diesel, and impose a price cap on exports elsewhere. It follows a similar move in December on crude oil shipments. But what will it do to supplies? And how will it affect prices at the pump? Plus, we hear from a shopkeeper in Hong Kong who has had to ditch all her CBD stock in response to new laws. And, why teenagers in the U.K. are clamouring for a new drink called Prime.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC