G7 ramp up oil sanctions against Russia
Feb 3, 2023

G7 ramp up oil sanctions against Russia

From the BBC World Service: From Sunday the G7 group of leading economies will ban the import from Russia of refined oil products like diesel, and impose a price cap on exports elsewhere. It follows a similar move in December on crude oil shipments. But what will it do to supplies? And how will it affect prices at the pump? Plus, we hear from a shopkeeper in Hong Kong who has had to ditch all her CBD stock in response to new laws. And, why teenagers in the U.K. are clamouring for a new drink called Prime.

