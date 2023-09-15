France’s Carrefour flags ‘shrinkflation’
From the BBC World Service: French supermarket giant Carrefour now alerts customers to products that have shrunk in size, but kept the same price. Plus, contaminated flood water in Libya and a night out in war-torn Ukraine.
