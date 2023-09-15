How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

France’s Carrefour flags ‘shrinkflation’
Sep 15, 2023

France’s Carrefour flags ‘shrinkflation’

From the BBC World Service: French supermarket giant Carrefour now alerts customers to products that have shrunk in size, but kept the same price. Plus, contaminated flood water in Libya and a night out in war-torn Ukraine.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

