Feeling the heat
Three million customers had their electricity shut off last year, mostly during the summer. Researchers say this utility shutoff crisis is only made worse by extreme heat. Plus, a promising jobs report and a moolah doula.
Segments From this episode
Your financial advisor might also be your meditation coach
Many young adults, in particular, are looking for a more holistic approach to money. And the ones that do hire financial advisors want to talk about their mental and emotional wellbeing as well as the stock market.
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis
And it's leaving some people without the electricity to power a fan or air conditioner during intense heat waves.
