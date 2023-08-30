Adventures in HousingSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Eviction or not, these tenants are being pushed out
Aug 30, 2023

Eviction or not, these tenants are being pushed out

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Some landlords are pressuring tenants to move out without even filing eviction paperwork. Plus, Hurricane Idalia and Raimondo's China visit.

Segments From this episode

U.S. Commerce Secretary wraps up visit to China

by Jennifer Pak

We hear from Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak about Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s four-day visit to Beijing and Shanghai.

Hurricane Idalia forces some offshore oil rigs to evacuate

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The hurricane is hitting the Gulf coast of Florida, but narrowly missing refineries in Louisiana and Texas.

With eviction filings up, some landlords stoop to illegal tactics push out tenants more quickly

by Christopher Connelly
Aug 30, 2023
Eviction is a formal legal process that guarantees tenants some protections, but advocates say not all landlords are willing to follow the law to push a tenant out.
Nicole Hernandez looks at photos of damage to the home she was evicted from Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor/KERA
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

