Eviction or not, these tenants are being pushed out
Some landlords are pressuring tenants to move out without even filing eviction paperwork. Plus, Hurricane Idalia and Raimondo's China visit.
Segments From this episode
U.S. Commerce Secretary wraps up visit to China
We hear from Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak about Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s four-day visit to Beijing and Shanghai.
Hurricane Idalia forces some offshore oil rigs to evacuate
The hurricane is hitting the Gulf coast of Florida, but narrowly missing refineries in Louisiana and Texas.
With eviction filings up, some landlords stoop to illegal tactics push out tenants more quickly
Eviction is a formal legal process that guarantees tenants some protections, but advocates say not all landlords are willing to follow the law to push a tenant out.
