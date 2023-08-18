Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection
From the BBC World Service: Chinese property giant Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. This allows the company, which is swimming in debt, to safeguard its assets in the U.S. The Women's World Cup soccer tournament has been the most watched in history, giving a huge boost to hospitality spending. Tourism is Croatia's largest industry and increasingly tourists are being served by workers who’ve travelled thousands of miles themselves, as businesses turn to Asia to solve staff shortages.
