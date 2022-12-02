Europe edges closer to a price cap on Russian oil, but …
From the BBC World Service: Not everyone is on board. Poland's government is said to be seeking a cap that's lower than the $60 broadly agreed to by European Union countries. And, some highlights from the last five years of our reporting from Turkey, Mozambique, India and the U.K.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer