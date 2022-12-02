How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Europe edges closer to a price cap on Russian oil, but …
Dec 2, 2022

Europe edges closer to a price cap on Russian oil, but …

Poland is particularly keen for EU countries to agree to a price cap that's below $60 dollars to reduce Moscow's income stream from oil exports. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Not everyone is on board. Poland's government is said to be seeking a cap that's lower than the $60 broadly agreed to by European Union countries. And, some highlights from the last five years of our reporting from Turkey, Mozambique, India and the U.K.

