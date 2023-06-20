Europe brings business closer to home

From the BBC World Service: Some U.S. companies have moved parts of their organization to Mexico due to Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions with China. Now, Europe is following suit as it witnesses an increase in so-called near-shoring. We hear from Tim Creighton, who is head of logistics and industrial at Cushman and Wakefield. Also, the BBC's Beth Timmins tells us that the U.K. government is trying to ensure that money gathered from Russian sanctions will be used to help rebuild Ukraine. And finally, the BBC's Nasser Hanif reports on Pakistan's government, which is waiting to see if its new budget will convince the International Monetary Fund to give it a desperately needed loan.