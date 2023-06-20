This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Europe brings business closer to home
Jun 20, 2023

Europe brings business closer to home

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
sinopics/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Some U.S. companies have moved parts of their organization to Mexico due to Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions with China. Now, Europe is following suit as it witnesses an increase in so-called near-shoring. We hear from Tim Creighton, who is head of logistics and industrial at Cushman and Wakefield. Also, the BBC's Beth Timmins tells us that the U.K. government is trying to ensure that money gathered from Russian sanctions will be used to help rebuild Ukraine. And finally, the BBC's Nasser Hanif reports on Pakistan's government, which is waiting to see if its new budget will convince the International Monetary Fund to give it a desperately needed loan.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:41 AM PDT
7:36
3:16 AM PDT
7:48
7:49 AM PDT
1:50
Jun 19, 2023
28:23
Jun 16, 2023
26:06
Jun 15, 2023
44:52
May 30, 2023
19:06
At least 20 states don't recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday
At least 20 states don't recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday
Homebuilders' optimism keeps building
Homebuilders' optimism keeps building
Black homeownership climbed early in the pandemic. Is progress stalling?
Race and Economy
Black homeownership climbed early in the pandemic. Is progress stalling?
All eyes on Beijing's ties with U.S., Europe
Marketplace Morning Report
All eyes on Beijing's ties with U.S., Europe

Limited-time match!

The next $50,000 in donations to Marketplace are being matched by longtime fan Dr. Joe Rush.

Join Joe in making a gift today!

Match my gift!