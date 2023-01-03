Employers are raising wages, but inflation’s still biting
New reports from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta found that employers are continuing to raise wages in a tight labor market. Inflation, however, is complicating matters. Also, a look at why the frequency of corporate dealmaking -- which includes IPOs and mergers -- slowed in 2022. And, we sat down with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the podcast "Click Here," to talk about the rise of ransomware and malware attacks last year.
Segments From this episode
Why corporate dealmaking plummeted in 2022
A number of factors — the falling stock market, the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates — created uncertainty for companies that wanted to go public in 2022.
Cybercriminals had a good 2022
What’s driving the increase in ransomware attacks.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC