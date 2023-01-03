How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Employers are raising wages, but inflation’s still biting
Jan 3, 2023

Employers are raising wages, but inflation’s still biting

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
New reports from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta found that employers are continuing to raise wages in a tight labor market. Inflation, however, is complicating matters. Also, a look at why the frequency of corporate dealmaking -- which includes IPOs and mergers -- slowed in 2022. And, we sat down with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the podcast "Click Here," to talk about the rise of ransomware and malware attacks last year. 

Segments From this episode

Why corporate dealmaking plummeted in 2022

by Justin Ho
Jan 3, 2023
A number of factors — the falling stock market, the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates — created uncertainty for companies that wanted to go public in 2022.
A slumping stock market is among the reasons companies refrained from going public last year.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Cybercriminals had a good 2022

by David Brancaccio , Dina Temple-Raston and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 3, 2023
What’s driving the increase in ransomware attacks.
Ransomware attacks jumped in 2022. Criminal hackers made more money, started renting out malware and often targeted schools.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:10 AM PST
6:52
3:01 AM PST
7:18
7:40 AM PST
1:50
Jan 2, 2023
26:50
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
New year ... new economy?
Marketplace Morning Report
New year ... new economy?
Complying with California's new privacy law is a big deal for employers
Complying with California's new privacy law is a big deal for employers
Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid
COVID-19
Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid
Layoffs are not necessarily cause for broader economic alarm
Layoffs are not necessarily cause for broader economic alarm