Employers are raising wages, but inflation’s still biting

New reports from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta found that employers are continuing to raise wages in a tight labor market. Inflation, however, is complicating matters. Also, a look at why the frequency of corporate dealmaking -- which includes IPOs and mergers -- slowed in 2022. And, we sat down with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the podcast "Click Here," to talk about the rise of ransomware and malware attacks last year.