Easter in Israel and the West Bank is missing a crucial element: visitors
Mar 29, 2024

Worshippers carry a wooden cross as part of Easter activities in Jerusalem in 2018. Chris McGrath/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Thousands of tourists usually flock to Jerusalem and Bethlehem during Easter, but there’s been a massive drop since the war in Gaza.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

