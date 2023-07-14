Don’t believe everything you hear
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Scam calls trying to steal money are getting increasingly believable, thanks to generative AI. We'll hear from an expert, and talk to an actual AI-generated voice. Plus, the "green bank" the Biden administration set up to invest in community climate resilience.
Segments From this episode
AI amplifies scam calls and other deceptions
The technology's ability to clone voices and likenesses makes authentication harder but more urgent, says Wasim Khaled of Blackbird.AI.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC