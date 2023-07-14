This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Don’t believe everything you hear
Jul 14, 2023

Don’t believe everything you hear

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty Images
Scam calls trying to steal money are getting increasingly believable, thanks to generative AI. We'll hear from an expert, and talk to an actual AI-generated voice. Plus, the "green bank" the Biden administration set up to invest in community climate resilience.

Segments From this episode

AI amplifies scam calls and other deceptions

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 14, 2023
The technology's ability to clone voices and likenesses makes authentication harder but more urgent, says Wasim Khaled of Blackbird.AI.
People have received calls from what sounds like a relative asking for money, but the voice was generated by artificial intelligence in a fraudulent scheme.
Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images Plus
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:47 AM PDT
8:36
2:52 AM PDT
12:06
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
5:51 PM PDT
17:20
3:35 PM PDT
27:24
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 30, 2023
19:06
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis
A Warmer World
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis