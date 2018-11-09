DownloadDownload

Do you have the right to be forgotten online?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … France is heading to the European Court of Justice today to establish whether tech giants like Google can be forced to delete data on individuals if they make a formal request for the right to be forgotten online. Then, Tuesday, Venezuela will begin selling gold certificates to help protect people’s savings from sky-high inflation as the country continues to battle an economic crisis. But who really benefits from actions like this? Afterwards, this week we’ll be talking about how the global economy has changed in the wake of the global financial crisis, but first, a review about why we’re still talking about Lehman Brothers’ collapse 10 years later. Today's show was sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Navy Federal Credit Union (navyfederal,org/flagship). (09/11/2018)

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.