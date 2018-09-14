How record-high global debt could impact the next financial crisis

September 14, 2018 | 11:22 AM

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has reportedly warned about a chaotic economic scenario under a no-deal Brexit scenario. We break down what the bank is forecasting and what impact it could have on households. Then, before Apple and its iPhone dethroned it, Blackberry was once a king in the smartphone space. Now, it focuses on cybersecurity. We'll hear from CEO John Chen about what he thinks of the security of self-driving cars and company systems. Afterwards, in the 10 years after the financial crisis, global debt has soared to a new high of 225 percent of world GDP. We don't know where the next crisis will come from, but there is real debate about how global debt will affect us.