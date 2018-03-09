DownloadDownload

Argentina to take more action to stem currency crisis

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … To stem its ongoing currency crisis, Argentina is set to unveil a new round of spending cuts as its finance minister heads to Washington to try and secure a deal for quicker IMF payments. Investors are closely watching any new developments, but what does it all mean for local businesspeople trying to make a living? Then, 10 years after the global financial crisis, people are still struggling with debts – but now they’re “smaller and trickier,” according to new figures from a British charity that helps those dealing with financial problems. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), Simple Contacts (simplecontacts.com/marketplace) and U.S. Bank (usbank.com/altitude). (09/03/2018)

