More money means more travel … but is it fueling ‘overtourism?’

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…Workers stayed home and many businesses were at a standstill as Venezuelans tried to adapt to their new currency. The government says the measures will help combat hyperinflation, but critics say it’ll just make the ongoing economic crisis there worse. Then, new action by Facebook and Twitter to fight misinformation campaigns on social media ahead of the mid-term elections. Afterwards, summertime means peak tourist season, but some say millions are indulging in an unhealthy appetite for travel. We’ll take you to Edinburgh in Scotland where the largest arts festival in the world is happening and residents are finding it harder to deal with the influx of tourists. (08/22/2018)