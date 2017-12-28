DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/28/2017: Why is South Korea so obsessed with bitcoin?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... South Korea makes up just 2 percent of the global economy – but South Koreans account for 20 percent of all bitcoin transactions. The country’s obsession with the crypto-currency has led government authorities to threaten that they might shut down bitcoin exchanges – leading to yet another price swing in an already volatile year. Then, nearly a decade on from the financial crisis, countries around the world are rebounding. But in some places the scars still run deep – nowhere more so than the Italian island of Sardinia, which has taken radical steps to insulate itself from the next crisis by returning to a 4,000 year old form of finance.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.