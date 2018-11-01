DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/11/2018: Using the speed dating model to get moms back to work

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… More trouble for bitcoin: South Korea is mulling a plan to ban cryptocurrency trading in an area of the world that’s seen some of the highest demand. We explain what it means for the future of bitcoin.  Then, peaceful protests have turned violent in Tunisia as anger over government austerity measures heats up. We’ll take you there and explain why protesters are calling the 2018 budget unfair. Afterwards, we’ll explain how one organization in the U.K. is getting women back to work using a model akin to speed dating. 

David Brancaccio
