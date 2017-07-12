DownloadDownload

with David Brancaccio

12/07/2017: Prioritizing financial stability over growth targets in China

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Ten years after the global financial crisis, is China still too exposed to personal debt and risky lending? A new report from the International Monetary Fund has a warning. Then, we hear from Melinda Gates — whose foundation invests in global health — about the role contraceptives play in helping low-income countries transition to high-income ones. Afterwards, we take a ride in one of London’s newest cabs…the iconic black vehicle has gotten a green makeover.  

David Brancaccio
