After fleeing Syria, family chocolate business finds success in Canada

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service …What do you do when your country's inflation rate is expected to hit 1 million percent by the end of the year? That's what the International Monetary Fund is predicting for Venezuela, a country in economic crisis. Then, shares in Chinese biotech firm Changsheng plunged for the seventh straight day after regulators accused it of fabricating data on some of its vaccines. Afterwards, a Syrian family whose chocolate factory was destroyed in 2012 by bombs fled to Canada. There, the brand is booming and set to expand nationwide. We'll hear from them about their newfound success.