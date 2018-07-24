DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

After fleeing Syria, family chocolate business finds success in Canada

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service …What do you do when your country’s inflation rate is expected to hit 1 million percent by the end of the year? That’s what the International Monetary Fund is predicting for Venezuela, a country in economic crisis. Then, shares in Chinese biotech firm Changsheng plunged for the seventh straight day after regulators accused it of fabricating data on some of its vaccines. Afterwards, a Syrian family whose chocolate factory was destroyed in 2012 by bombs fled to Canada. There, the brand is booming and set to expand nationwide. We’ll hear from them about their newfound success. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Avast (avast.com), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) (07/24/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.