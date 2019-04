The International Monetary Fund warns about a global slowdown. With Donald Trump's continued criticism of the Federal Reserve, European central bankers are concerned about its independence, warning U.S.-China trade tensions have prompted "a delicate moment" for the global economy. Plus, on tax day, we hear why one family decided not to go DIY this year. Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage .

