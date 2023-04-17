Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.
Debt ceiling fight resumes with House back in session
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will give a speech at the New York Stock Exchange outlining his case for cutting spending in return for raising the debt limit. Plus, negotiations in Europe over Poland's ban on imports of grain and other agriculture products. It's yet another economic consequence of Russia's war on Ukraine. And, the case for keeping a more globalized economy intact from Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He says that shoring up supply chains, addressing concerns about China and fighting inequality are all worthy causes, but that more protectionist economic policy is not the answer.
Segments From this episode
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to outline plan for spending, debt on Wall Street today
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Poland, Ukraine set to meet on temporary ban of grain exports
The BBC's Adam Easton reports.
"Made in America" policy can actually hurt the U.S., economist says
Adam Posen agrees with the goals of boosting green energy and keeping China at bay. But he says protectionism won't achieve them.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC