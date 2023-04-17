Debt ceiling fight resumes with House back in session

Today House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will give a speech at the New York Stock Exchange outlining his case for cutting spending in return for raising the debt limit. Plus, negotiations in Europe over Poland's ban on imports of grain and other agriculture products. It's yet another economic consequence of Russia's war on Ukraine. And, the case for keeping a more globalized economy intact from Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He says that shoring up supply chains, addressing concerns about China and fighting inequality are all worthy causes, but that more protectionist economic policy is not the answer.