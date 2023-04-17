The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Debt ceiling fight resumes with House back in session
Apr 17, 2023

Debt ceiling fight resumes with House back in session

Today House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will give a speech at the New York Stock Exchange outlining his case for cutting spending in return for raising the debt limit. Plus, negotiations in Europe over Poland's ban on imports of grain and other agriculture products. It's yet another economic consequence of Russia's war on Ukraine. And, the case for keeping a more globalized economy intact from Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He says that shoring up supply chains, addressing concerns about China and fighting inequality are all worthy causes, but that more protectionist economic policy is not the answer.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to outline plan for spending, debt on Wall Street today

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Poland, Ukraine set to meet on temporary ban of grain exports

The BBC's Adam Easton reports.
"Made in America" policy can actually hurt the U.S., economist says

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Apr 17, 2023
Adam Posen agrees with the goals of boosting green energy and keeping China at bay. But he says protectionism won't achieve them.
One example of industrial policy is subsidies for companies doing work in clean energy, like the kind that the Inflation Reduction Act provides.
