Davos kicks off amid a wave of global crises

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum kicked off this week in Davos, Switzerland, bringing together a collection of the world's most powerful people to discuss a range of global issues. On the agenda for participants will be problems like climate change, geopolitical fragmentation, and even a question of the summit's own relevance. Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Editor-in-chief of The Economist, gives her view on the ground in Davos. Electric vehicle sales accounted for 10 percent of all new global car sales in 2022, another indication of the EV industry's meteoric rise. And, Walmart and Salesforce announced a partnership to improve deliveries and other logistical aspects of the retail giant's business.