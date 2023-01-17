Davos kicks off amid a wave of global crises
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum kicked off this week in Davos, Switzerland, bringing together a collection of the world's most powerful people to discuss a range of global issues. On the agenda for participants will be problems like climate change, geopolitical fragmentation, and even a question of the summit's own relevance. Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Editor-in-chief of The Economist, gives her view on the ground in Davos. Electric vehicle sales accounted for 10 percent of all new global car sales in 2022, another indication of the EV industry's meteoric rise. And, Walmart and Salesforce announced a partnership to improve deliveries and other logistical aspects of the retail giant's business.
Segments From this episode
Global EV sales in 2022 break records
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Walmart is shopping an unexpected product: its technology
Analysts say the world's largest retailer is growing its footprint in services as it seeks new sources of revenue.
Davos summit is starting. What's on the agenda?
Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor of The Economist, says the World Economic Forum's elite attendees will talk far-ranging issues like climate and inflation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC