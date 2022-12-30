How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏳⏳⏳ Time is running out to make your year-end gift to Marketplace. Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Crypto’s wild year
Dec 30, 2022

Crypto’s wild year

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent shockwaves through the industry and led to sharp falls in the value of crypto assets. Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Was 2022 Crypto's financial crash moment? One boss thinks so. In the final part of our look at what 2023 might hold for the industry we catch up with Mark Hipperson of Ziglu which allows people to buy and sell crypto assets. He thinks the sector needs tighter regulation to move forward. Plus, following the death of legendary Brazilian soccer player Pelé, we catch up with Misha Sher of Mediacom who spent time managing the star's commercial deals.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PST
8:03
2:41 AM PST
7:11
8:00 AM PST
1:50
Dec 29, 2022
27:37
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
Federal student aid office has a big to-do list in 2023, but the same budget
Federal student aid office has a big to-do list in 2023, but the same budget
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Crisis at Christmas: Strikes disrupt the U.K. during the festive season
Crisis at Christmas: Strikes disrupt the U.K. during the festive season

The countdown is on! 

Just 2 days remain to make your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace in 2022. Give now and help us reach our $500,000 goal before we ring in the New Year.  

Donate Now