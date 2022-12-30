Crypto’s wild year

From the BBC World Service: Was 2022 Crypto's financial crash moment? One boss thinks so. In the final part of our look at what 2023 might hold for the industry we catch up with Mark Hipperson of Ziglu which allows people to buy and sell crypto assets. He thinks the sector needs tighter regulation to move forward. Plus, following the death of legendary Brazilian soccer player Pelé, we catch up with Misha Sher of Mediacom who spent time managing the star's commercial deals.