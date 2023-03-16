Credit Suisse thrown a lifeline
From the BBC World Service: Credit Suisse shares have bounced back after a $54bn vote of confidence from Switzerland's central bank. But how will volatility in the banking sector affect an interest rate decision due today from the European Central Bank? Plus, in the Netherlands a farmers’ protest party has emerged as the big winner in provincial elections. They've been campaigning against government plans to buy livestock farms with the aim of cutting ammonia and nitrogen oxide emissions.
