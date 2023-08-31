My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Credit Suisse collapse gives UBS a major boost
Aug 31, 2023

Michelle Limina/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Think back to the spring — the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sent shockwaves through the sector, eventually rippling out to Europe and contributing to the end of Credit Suisse. Its rival UBS swooped in, acquiring it through a $3 billion government-backed bailout. UBS has now reported the biggest ever quarterly profit for a bank — a $29 billion gain linked to the takeover. But it's still pressing ahead with some major cutbacks. Plus, we take a look at the latest gloomy data on the state of China's economy. And, how are tourist businesses on the Greek island of Rhodes faring after last month's wildfires?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

