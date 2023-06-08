Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Could technology help with wildfire air pollution?
Jun 8, 2023

Could technology help with wildfire air pollution?

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
As New York and other cities continue to deal with worsened air quality due to Canadian wildfires, people have been finding ways to adapt with a little help from technology. We look at some ways innovation is meeting necessity as wildfires become a growing problem because of climate change. Plus, President Biden vetoed a bill that would have curbed student loan forgiveness. And finally, a chat with the Peterson Institute for International Economics' Chad Bown about how the U.S. is placating allies who say recent electric vehicle subsidies are protectionist and unfair. 

Segments From this episode

The fight over student debt continues in Washington

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports on President Biden’s veto of legislation meant to curb student loan forgiveness.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

