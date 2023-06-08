Could technology help with wildfire air pollution?

As New York and other cities continue to deal with worsened air quality due to Canadian wildfires, people have been finding ways to adapt with a little help from technology. We look at some ways innovation is meeting necessity as wildfires become a growing problem because of climate change. Plus, President Biden vetoed a bill that would have curbed student loan forgiveness. And finally, a chat with the Peterson Institute for International Economics' Chad Bown about how the U.S. is placating allies who say recent electric vehicle subsidies are protectionist and unfair.